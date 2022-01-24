Police return to scene of fatal crash as murder probe continues

Video

Leete Way in West Winch where a murder investigation took place. Picture: Danielle Booden - Credit: Archant 2022

Police investigating the death of a teenager who was hit by a car in a quiet cul-de-sac have returned to the scene to carry out door-to-door inquiries.

Officers have launched a murder investigation after the woman was struck by the vehicle in Leete Way, West Winch, at about 7.30pm on Sunday.

She later died while being treated at Queen Elizabeth Hospital in King's Lynn.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the hospital on suspicion of her murder and police later confirmed that he was known to the victim.

He remains at King's Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

The street was closed in both directions last night, as the investigation got under way.

However, on Monday morning there was little sign of police activity and the cordon had been removed.

Officers later returned to the street on Monday afternoon to take statements from people living nearby.

Police staff were going from door to door asking people if they had any CCTV footage from the time of the incident.

The crash happened on the corner of a secluded cul-de-sac.

The scene is overlooked by terrace and semi-detached homes and is close to a children's playground.

Neighbours did not wish to speak about what had happened.

One woman said she was out when the incident took place and returned home to find the street cordoned off by police.

"We're probably better off not knowing realty and just getting on with our lives," she said. "It's a sad business".

Police have stressed the West Winch incident is totally unrelated to a murder inquiry launched in Downham Market.

Anyone with information about the West Winch incident who hasn’t yet spoken with officers, should call police on 101 quoting incident number 361 of Sunday January 23.