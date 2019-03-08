Police called to anti-social behaviour incident at Norwich Airport
PUBLISHED: 22:12 20 September 2019 | UPDATED: 22:13 20 September 2019
A driver is set to be issued with a police warning following an incident of anti-social behaviour in Norwich.
Officers from the Norwich North safer neighbourhood team were called to the Park and Ride site at Norwich Airport on Friday evening to reports of anti-social behaviour.
On Twitter, Norwich Police said the officers had issued "words of advice" to four people, while one driver was scheduled to attend the police station on Saturday morning to be issued with a section 59 warning notice.
The notice will last for 12 months and means that if the driver drives anti-socially in any vehicle, or if anyone drives anti-socially in the vehicle seen by officers on Friday evening, the vehicles could be seized.
