Have you seen this man? Police renew appeal for wanted 24-year-old

Harry Beeston, 24, is wanted by Norfolk police. Norfolk Constbulary Archant

Police are renewing their appeal for help to trace a man from Norwich who is wanted in connection with an assault.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Harry Beeston, 24, is described as white, of large build, about 5ft 3, with brown hair.

You may also want to watch:

It is thought he could be in the Brandon area in Suffolk but is also known to have contacts in the Norwich and Cambridgeshire areas.

Anyone who may have seen Beeston or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.