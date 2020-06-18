Have you seen this man? Police renew appeal for wanted 24-year-old
PUBLISHED: 16:30 18 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:30 18 June 2020
Police are renewing their appeal for help to trace a man from Norwich who is wanted in connection with an assault.
Harry Beeston, 24, is described as white, of large build, about 5ft 3, with brown hair.
It is thought he could be in the Brandon area in Suffolk but is also known to have contacts in the Norwich and Cambridgeshire areas.
Anyone who may have seen Beeston or knows of his current whereabouts, should contact Norfolk Police on 101.
Alternatively contact Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.
