Man arrested over sexual assault released under investigation

PUBLISHED: 06:32 05 August 2020 | UPDATED: 06:32 05 August 2020

St Benedicts Street. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after a woman was attacked in woodland and dropped off more than 40 miles away has been released under investigation.

Police arrested the man in his 30s, who is from the King’s Lynn area, on Monday evening in relation to an incident on Saturday, July 25 when a woman in her 30s was walking in the St Benedicts Street area of Norwich when she got into a white or silver car with two men, believed to be aged in their 20s and 40s.

She was driven around and taken to an area of woodland where she was sexually assaulted by the older man.

She was then dropped off in the Bawsey area, in west Norfolk close to the country park, more than 40 miles away from Norwich, some time before 8am on Sunday, July 26.

A police spokesman said the man who was arrested has been “released under investigation whilst enquiries are ongoing”.

Call police on 101.

