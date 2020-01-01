Search

Man arrested at airport after report of Thetford rape released on bail

PUBLISHED: 14:00 14 March 2020

Stansted Airport

Stansted Airport

Archant

A man arrested in connection with the rape of a woman in Thetford has been bailed.

The incident happened sometime between 11.30pm on Thursday, December 12 2019 and 2.30am on Friday, December 13 2019 and is believed to have taken place in a property off White Hart Street, Thetford.

A police spokesman said a 24-year-old man arrested at Stansted airport on Thursday, March 5 was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre in Suffolk for questioning.

The spokesman said he has since been released while enquiries into the incident continue and has been bailed to appear at Thetford Police Station on April 2.

