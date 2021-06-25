CCTV of strangled Yarmouth woman released as murder probe continues

Video

Published: 2:48 PM June 25, 2021 Updated: 2:57 PM June 25, 2021

Detectives investigating the murder of Linda Hood (left) have released CCTV footage of her last known sighting. - Credit: Norfolk Police

CCTV footage has been released of the last known sighting of a woman who was found strangled to death in her home.

Linda Hood, 68, was found dead inside her home in Cherwell Way, Gorleston, on Friday, June 11, after emergency services were called to a fire at the address at around 9.10am.

A Home Office post mortem examination concluded she had died from compression to the neck and Norfolk Police officers have been working to establish the circumstances surrounding her death.

This includes house-to-house enquiries, examination of the scene, forensic enquiries and viewing CCTV footage, which has led officers to establish her last known sighting.

The CCTV footage shows Linda getting off a bus along Brasenose Avenue at 1.18pm on Thursday, June 10, the day before her body was found.

Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray said: "We hope this footage of Linda may jog someone’s memory and encourage those who may have seen her on either Thursday, June 10, or Friday, June 11, to come forward and speak to us.

"I would like to directly appeal to any taxi drivers who may have been working in or around the Magdalen Square or Cherwell Way area of Gorleston between 12pm on Thursday, June 10, and 9am on Friday, June 11, to come forward.

"Our team are continuing to work hard to establish the exact circumstances leading up to Linda’s tragic death and we are aware of the concerns among the local community.

"We will therefore continue to carry out reassurance patrols in the area and encourage members of the community to speak to us.”

Two men, both aged in their 50s have been arrested in connection with the murder.

One was released on police bail and the other was released under investigation, pending further enquiries.

Any witnesses or anyone with information is asked to submit this through an online portal here, https://mipp.police.uk/operation/363720N69-PO1.

Or contact Detective Chief Inspector Phill Gray in the Major Investigation Team on 101 quoting Operation Osgood.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.