Man arrested in King’s Lynn rape investigation is released

PUBLISHED: 10:23 31 March 2019 | UPDATED: 10:23 31 March 2019

A man arrested in connection with an alleged rape in King’s Lynn has been released pending further enquiries.

It follows a report made by a woman to police officers on patrol in Norfolk Street on Friday night that she had been raped in a nearby alleyway.

The man in his 20s was arrested in connection with the incident and questioned at King’s Lynn Investigation Centre.

He remained in custody overnight, but a spokesman for Norfolk Police said on Sunday morning that he had been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

A cordon was put in place temporarily around the Norfolk Street area on Saturday following the incident, which was reported shortly after 11pm.

Specialist officers are supporting the victim.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or have information about it is asked to contact Det Con Sarah Mitchell at King’s Lynn CID on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

