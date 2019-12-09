Image released of abuser who is on the run after Norwich Prison escape

Daniel Coe. PIC: Norfolk Police. Archant

This is the face of the man being hunted by police after he absconded from Norwich Prison.

Daniel Coe, 40, from Bury St Edmunds is serving a sentence for domestic abuse offences, and absconded from the Knox Road prison at about 9.30am on Sunday, December 1.

Coe is white, approximately 5ft 9 tall with short brown hair, and possibly a beard.

He has a Micky Mouse tattoo on his right upper arm and a Taz and Daffy Duck tattoo on his left arm and is likely to be wearing grey tracksuit bottoms.

Coe is known to frequent the Stalham, Norwich and Bury St Edmunds area.

A spokesman for the Prison Service said: "We are working closely with Norfolk Police to recapture Daniel Coe who will face further punishment once caught. Absconds from open prison are extremely rare with only one in the four years to March 2019 from HMP Norwich."

Anyone who may have seen Coe should call police on 101.