Picture released of woman after child was robbed of mobile phone
- Credit: Norfolk Police
Police want to speak to a woman in connection with a robbery in Hardingham.
A child was in Nordelph Corner when a woman stole their mobile phone.
The child was also assaulted and had minor injuries as a result.
This happened at approximately 7am on Friday, September 23.
The woman was described as between 40 and 50 years old, wearing a black anorak, a grey beanie hat and glasses.
Police have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.
Officers are asking for anyone who recognises the woman or has any information about the incident to contact PC Lee Ruddock at Dereham police station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/74067/22.
Most Read
- 1 Sadness as seafood bar closes after more than 100 years in business
- 2 FA tells Norfolk team not to play at home as sex offender is living nearby
- 3 School mistakenly sends out personal details to pupils
- 4 Police move into new station on city outskirts
- 5 Man who exposed Jimmy Savile reveals work on another paedophile case
- 6 Cheese room and deli shop to close as electricity bill quadruples
- 7 Man arrested after woman assaulted in Norfolk town
- 8 Worst is yet to come for birds as virus brings 'distressing scenes' to Norfolk
- 9 Asda and Argos recall products due to health risks
- 10 Drug dealer who fled country sentenced after mother's death
Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.