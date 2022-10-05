News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Picture released of woman after child was robbed of mobile phone

Grace Piercy

Published: 10:18 AM October 5, 2022
Police have released images of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the robbery - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police want to speak to a woman in connection with a robbery in Hardingham.

A child was in Nordelph Corner when a woman stole their mobile phone.

The child was also assaulted and had minor injuries as a result.

This happened at approximately 7am on Friday, September 23.

The woman was described as between 40 and 50 years old, wearing a black anorak, a grey beanie hat and glasses.

Police have released an image of a woman they would like to speak to in connection with the incident.

Officers are asking for anyone who recognises the woman or has any information about the incident to contact PC Lee Ruddock at Dereham police station on 101 quoting crime reference 36/74067/22.

Alternatively, people can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

