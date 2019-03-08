Four arrested after Norwich brothel find released as police investigation continues

The house on Spencer Street in Norwich. Photo: Dan Grimmer Archant

Four people who were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking offences have been released while police continue their investigations.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Police went to a suspected brothel in a terraced house on Spencer Street, in the north of Norwich, on Monday, after concerns were raised for the welfare of people at the address.

Three men, aged 20, 24 and 49, and a 21-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of human trafficking and taken to Wymondham Police Investigation Centre.

Norfolk police said the three men had been released on bail, while the woman had been released under investigation, while police inquiries continue.

Police had identified one victim at the address, who was being supported by specially trained officers.

You may also want to watch:

Neighbours in the street said they had seen the police at the property - and were not surprised.

One man, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "It's a brothel, isn't it?

"You see men coming at every hour of the day, starting at 7am in the morning and continuing until 1.30am.

"It's been there for a while, but the activity has increased over the past eight weeks or so.

"You also see the girls standing on the street corners."

Officers carried out house-to-house enquiries in the area on Tuesday and remain keen to hear from local people who have information.

Police have urged anybody with information about sexual exploitation to call 101.