Search

Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Video

Police release footage of speeding motorcyclist in Lowestoft

PUBLISHED: 21:13 20 January 2019 | UPDATED: 21:30 20 January 2019

Police have released footage of a speeding motorcyclist in Lowestoft. Picture: Denise Bradley

Police have released footage of a speeding motorcyclist in Lowestoft. Picture: Denise Bradley

Archant

A motorcyclist caught riding almost 30mph over the speed limit has been caught by police.

Police in a fully marked Roads and Armed Police Team (RAPT) came across the motorcyclist in Gorleston Road, Lowestoft and then followed the bike as it took off along the A1117 and Normanston Drive, much of which is a busy residential area.

The speed limit in the area is 30mph but the motorcyclist reached speeds of to 54mph which was caught on camera by police who had been following the speeding rider.

Following the incident Norfolk and Suffolk RAPT posted footage of the speeding rider on social media and tweeted he had been issued with a Traffic Offence Report (TOR).

That will be submitted to Central Ticket Office (CTO) before a decision is made whether the rider will be given driver education courses, a fixed penalty notice or be summonsed to court.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Passenger’s fingers severed in crash

The passenger of a crash, in which the car overturned, suffered severed fingers. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Norfolk mum-of-two injured in Philip crash has ‘no idea if he’s sorry at all’

The Duke of Edinburgh at West Newton Church. Picture: Ian Burt

Diversions in place for A11 roundabout closure

Fiveways Roundabout at Mildenhall. Picture: Google Maps

Norwich City demand answers from the EFL over Marcelo Bielsa ‘spy-gate’ controversy at Leeds United

Leeds' chief Marcelo Bielsa admitted his club had spied on Championship rivals Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Most Read

PICTURES: Prince Philip’s car overturns in crash near Sandringham

The Duke of Edinburgh's car after it was involved in a collision at Babingley, near King's Lynn on Thursday. Picture: Chris Bishop

Why is this Virgin Atlantic plane circling over Norfolk?

A Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 spotted carrying out a test flight over Norwich today. Picture: Richard Davies

Holiday lodge operator with parks across East Anglia collapses into administration

Dream Lodge Group at Norfolk Park. Picture: Gregg Brown

This is when it’s expected to start snowing across Norfolk

File photo of snow around the statue of Capt George Vancouver and the Custom House in King's Lynn. Picture: Chris Bishop.

‘Mummy and daddy will mourn forever’ - Fearless five-year-old Sophie Taylor dies a year after cancer diagnosis

Sophie Taylor. Picture: Taylor family

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Norwich mum launches campaign to make sending explicit images illegal

Natasha Harpley, 39, has launched a petition to make it illegal to send unsolicited explicit photos. Photos: NATASHA HARPLEY/CHANGE.ORG

REVEALED: 45pc rise in costs and the impact of livestock theft on region

The country's biggest rural insurer has warned of the spiralling cost of livestock theft. Pictured, sheep at a farm at Shropham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Nursery school threatens to segregate children whose parents do not pay voluntary charge

Hall Farm Nursery School near Attlebrough has sent a letter to parents about changes it may make to its services if parents don't start paying its voluntary surcharge. Picture: Sonya Duncan

Why battle of the giants was a compelling sideshow to the main event

Action from King's Lynn Town's home win over Barwell Picture: Tony Thrussell

Police release footage of speeding motorcyclist in Lowestoft

Police have released footage of a speeding motorcyclist in Lowestoft. Picture: Denise Bradley
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists