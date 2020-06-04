Police ask: Do you know this woman?

Police want to speak to this woman about some stolen skincare products Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

Do you know this woman? Police want to speak to her after some cosmetic products were stolen from a town centre shop.

They say skincare creams were selected and security tags were taken off before they were taken from a business on the High Street in King’s Lynn.

It happened between 2.10pm and 2.20pm on Sunday, May 24.

Officers want to speak to the woman pictured in this CCTV image as they believe she may be able to assist them with their investgation.

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Darryl Grief, at King’s Lynn police, on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.