Police release CCTV images after nearly £100 stolen from leisure centre locker

Norfolk Police are searching for two men connected with the theft of £95 from Waterworld and Breckland Leisure in Thetford. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary Archant

CCTV images have been released by police after nearly £100 was stolen from a locker in a leisure centre.

Norfolk Police said they are appealing for help in tracing two men they would like to speak to in connection with a theft in which £95 was stolen from a wallet in a locker at Waterworld and Breckland Leisure in Croxton Road in Thetford.

The crime happened just after 5pm on Saturday, October 13, and officers have said they would like to speak to the two men pictured in the CCTV images.

A spokesman for the police added: “Anyone who may know the men should contact Op Solve via 101 or investigate@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 36/64134/18. Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

