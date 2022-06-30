Police release CCTV image in connection with west Norfolk burglary

Police have released two CCTV images of a man they are hoping to speak to in connection with a burglary - Credit: Norfolk Police

Police are hoping to speak to a man in connection with a King's Lynn burglary

The break-in occurred at a property in Westfields at about 1.15am on Saturday, June 18.

Various items were stolen.

Police have released two CCTV images of a man they are hoping to identify.

Officers would like to speak to him in connection with the burglary.

Police are asking anyone who recognises the man to contact PC Morgan Tuvey at Norfolk Police on 101 quoting crime reference number 36/45998/22.

Alternatively, members of the public can contact Crimestoppers completely anonymously on 0800 555 111.