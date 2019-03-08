How cute! Meet the police force's latest recruit

Stanley, an English springer spaniel, is training to become an explosive search dog for Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICE Archant

He is just eight weeks old and cute as a button.

Stanley, an English springer spaniel, is training to become an explosive search dog for Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICE

But young Stanley is already preparing to get his paws dirty in the fight against crime in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The English springer spaniel will be spending his time training and developing to become an explosive search dog - all in between playtime and bonding with his partner PC Didwell.

Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit introduced the pup to the world via its Twitter account on Sunday July 28.

Sharing the photos of the joyous scamp rolling on the grass with a tennis ball, the post read: "This little cutie will cheer up your rainy Sunday. Please say a BIG hello to TPD Stanley. This 8 wk old has joined the section & will be brought on by Pc Didwell. Stanley will hopefully be one of our explosive search dogs in the future. Follow his progress right here."



- To keep up-to-date with Stanley's progress you can following the police dog unit @NSPoliceDogs on Twitter.

