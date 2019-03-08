Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

How cute! Meet the police force's latest recruit

PUBLISHED: 12:23 28 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 28 July 2019

Stanley, an English springer spaniel, is training to become an explosive search dog for Norfolk and Suffolk’s Police Dog Unit. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICE

Stanley, an English springer spaniel, is training to become an explosive search dog for Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICE

Archant

He is just eight weeks old and cute as a button.

Stanley, an English springer spaniel, is training to become an explosive search dog for Norfolk and Suffolk’s Police Dog Unit. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICEStanley, an English springer spaniel, is training to become an explosive search dog for Norfolk and Suffolk’s Police Dog Unit. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICE

But young Stanley is already preparing to get his paws dirty in the fight against crime in Norfolk and Suffolk.

The English springer spaniel will be spending his time training and developing to become an explosive search dog - all in between playtime and bonding with his partner PC Didwell.

Norfolk and Suffolk's Police Dog Unit introduced the pup to the world via its Twitter account on Sunday July 28.

Sharing the photos of the joyous scamp rolling on the grass with a tennis ball, the post read: "This little cutie will cheer up your rainy Sunday. Please say a BIG hello to TPD Stanley. This 8 wk old has joined the section & will be brought on by Pc Didwell. Stanley will hopefully be one of our explosive search dogs in the future. Follow his progress right here."

Stanley, an English springer spaniel, is training to become an explosive search dog for Norfolk and Suffolk’s Police Dog Unit. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICEStanley, an English springer spaniel, is training to become an explosive search dog for Norfolk and Suffolk’s Police Dog Unit. Picture: NORFOLK AND SUFFOLK POLICE

- To keep up-to-date with Stanley's progress you can following the police dog unit @NSPoliceDogs on Twitter.

You may also want to watch:

Most Read

Three car crash on ‘wet and slippery’ roads near Norwich

South Norfolk police were called to the incident on Keswick Road, in Cringleford, in the evening of Saturday, July 27. Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

Firefighters tackle large bonfire in Norfolk village

Firefighters are tackling a large bonfire in a Norfolk village. Photo: Denise Bradley

‘O-gay, o-gay’: Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich Pride 2019

Teachers blame tech for children starting school in nappies

Sarah Johnson, manager of the Norwich Montessori School at Colney, with four-year-olds from left, Florence Smith, Bea Morton-Tomas, and Bea's sister, two-year-old Edie. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

Most Read

‘This world isn’t safe’ - Pupil forced to walk nearly an hour to school after bus change

Eleven-year-old Cody Mitchell waiting for a bus at Pakefield High School. Picture: Toni Mitchell

School closing early for summer due to heatwave

Old Buckenham High School (OBHS) is closing for the summer term a day early due to the heatwave. Picture: OBHS

Woman, 18, dies following crash

The scene of a fatal crash outside Repps with Bastwick where an 18-year-old woman died on July 22. Picture: Daniel Hickey.

Two Norfolk beaches named among the best in Britain

Sea Palling has been named one of the best beaches in Britain. Photo: Jackie Hope

Revealed: Norwich’s Castle Mall to get new name and new look

Castle Mall, Norwich. Pic: Castle Mall.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Three car crash on ‘wet and slippery’ roads near Norwich

South Norfolk police were called to the incident on Keswick Road, in Cringleford, in the evening of Saturday, July 27. Photo: NORFOLK POLICE

Toilet block to be sold at auction

The toilet block off Church Plain in Loddon will be auctioned off at Barnham Broom Golf Club. Picture: William H Brown

‘Words of advice’ given to drivers over speeding

Words of advice given to drivers in Necton and Swaffham. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Person hit by train between Norwich and London

A person has been hit by a train between Norwich and London. Pictured, a Greater Anglia train. Picture: Sonya Brown

‘O-gay, o-gay’: Can you spot yourself at Norwich Pride 2019?

Norwich Pride 2019
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists