Mercedes found following theft of two vehicles from home

PUBLISHED: 17:12 20 August 2019

The theft of the cars took place at some point between 2am and 2.40am. Picture: Google Maps

Archant

A Mercedes has been recovered by police in Essex after thieves broke into a Suffolk property and stole two cars.

The BMW and a Mercedes were taken from the home at Petit Couronne Way, in Beccles on August 7. The offenders are thought to have gained entry to the home through the back of the property at some point between 2am and 2.40am.

Once inside, the thieves stole two sets of keys, which were used to drive the BMW and Mercedes. At the time, the cars were parked outside of the property.

A spokesperson from Suffolk Constabulary, said: "The Mercedes has been recovered in Essex, and the BMW is still outstanding. No arrests have been made in connection but enquiries are continuing."

Witnesses, anybody who had seen either vehicle or who has any information relating to the incident are asked to contact East CID quoting crime reference 37/46849/19 by calling 101.

Alternatively, witnesses can contact Suffolk police through their website.

