Descriptions released of men connected with Norwich assault

PUBLISHED: 13:00 04 June 2019 | UPDATED: 13:00 04 June 2019

Tesco Express on Westlegate. Photo: Google Maps

Police are renewing their appeal for witnesses to an assault in Norwich.

Last month officers appealed for information to the assault which happened near to the Tesco Express on the corner of Westlegate and St Stephen Street between 9.30pm and 9.45pm on Saturday, May 11, when a man in his 50s, was approached by two other men and was assaulted causing injuries to his face.

Officers now have a description of two men they want to identify as a result of the previous appeal.

The first man is described as white, in his 30s, around 6ft tall, with short dark quiffed hair and stubble on his face. He was wearing a red and white horizontal striped polo shirt with a red collar and blue jeans. The second man is described as white, aged in his 30s, approximately 6ft 2, skinny build and with short hair.

Both men were seen in the area and officers would like to hear from anyone who may have seen them, or know their identities.

Anyone with information, call 101.

