Men arrested following armed raids released under police investigation
PUBLISHED: 17:11 01 May 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 01 May 2019
Archant
Two men who were arrested following three police raids across the borough of Great Yarmouth have been released under police investigation.
The men, one in his 20s and the other in his teens from the Great Yarmouth area, were caught after successive raids in Townshend Close, Great Yarmouth, Stepshort, Belton, and in Magdalen Way, Gorleston, on Friday, February 1.
Armed police, a drone and dogs were used to carry out the investigation.
The suspects were arrested in connection with a robbery which took place in Sackville Close, Great Yarmouth, on January 19.
The men were initially questioned before being released on bail until February 27.
They were then re-bailed until May 1.
A spokesman for Norfolk Police said they had now been released under police investigation.
Speaking after the raids, Chief Insp for Great Yarmouth Police, Nathan Clark, said the operation had been a success.
He said: “Two people were safely arrested following the raids. No shots were fired and there were no injuries sustained.”