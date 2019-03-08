Men arrested following armed raids released under police investigation

Police carried out a warrant at Magdalen Way in Gorleston as part of the operation which resulted in two arrests. Picture: Joe Norton Archant

Two men who were arrested following three police raids across the borough of Great Yarmouth have been released under police investigation.

Armed police in Magdalen Way, Gorleston during the raid. Picture: Submitted Armed police in Magdalen Way, Gorleston during the raid. Picture: Submitted

The men, one in his 20s and the other in his teens from the Great Yarmouth area, were caught after successive raids in Townshend Close, Great Yarmouth, Stepshort, Belton, and in Magdalen Way, Gorleston, on Friday, February 1.

Armed police, a drone and dogs were used to carry out the investigation.

The suspects were arrested in connection with a robbery which took place in Sackville Close, Great Yarmouth, on January 19.

The men were initially questioned before being released on bail until February 27.

Stepshort, in Belton, where police carried out a raid. Stepshort, in Belton, where police carried out a raid.

They were then re-bailed until May 1.

A spokesman for Norfolk Police said they had now been released under police investigation.

Speaking after the raids, Chief Insp for Great Yarmouth Police, Nathan Clark, said the operation had been a success.

He said: “Two people were safely arrested following the raids. No shots were fired and there were no injuries sustained.”