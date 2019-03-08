Search

Man interviewed after police discover cannabis plants in Norfolk home

PUBLISHED: 12:16 15 July 2019 | UPDATED: 12:16 15 July 2019

Police raided a property at Jerningham Road on Friday, July 12, and found five cannabis plants being grown inside. Photo: Police

Archant

A cannabis "factory" has been discovered by police in Costessey.

Police raided a property at Jerningham Road on Friday, July 12, and found five cannabis plants being grown inside.

A man in his 50s was interviewed by officers and reported at the scene for cannabis cultivation.

In a Twitter post, South Norfolk police said: "Acting upon intelligence, cannabis factory found in Costessey. Owner interviewed and reported for cannabis cultivation."

