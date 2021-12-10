News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Dogs believed to be stolen found during police raid at cannabis farm

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 1:00 PM December 10, 2021
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Fourteen dogs, believed to have been stolen, were found after police raided a cannabis farm in Marshland St James, near King's Lynn. - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2015

Fourteen dogs, believed to have been stolen, were found after police raided a cannabis farm in West Norfolk. 

More than 400 cannabis plants with a street value of £450,000 were discovered during the operation in Marshland St James. 

Two men were arrested on Wednesday December 8 after enquiries led officers from the Moonshot and Local Policing Teams to a location off Smeeth Road.

Police found the cannabis plants and recovered a mini digger, a caravan and a trailer that had previously been reported stolen. 

Officers also found 14 dogs – which are believed to have been stolen – at the same location and enquiries are underway to locate potential owners. 

A man aged in his 50s and another in his 60s were arrested in connection with the discovery and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.  

They have subsequently been released under investigation while enquiries continue. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Revealed: Norfolk employers who did not pay staff minimum wage
  2. 2 Huge cliff collapse dumps tonnes of sand on to north Norfolk beach
  3. 3 Norfolk schools close due to Covid cases
  1. 4 Tributes paid to 'incredible paramedic' as £12,000 raised for family
  2. 5 Green light given to demolish seafront 'mint mansion'
  3. 6 Hospital reports 10 deaths of people with Covid in two days
  4. 7 Government reveal exactly where you'll need to wear a mask under Plan B
  5. 8 Glamping pods plan should be refused, council officers say
  6. 9 Electric vehicle charging station with café takes shape near Norwich
  7. 10 WATCH: Staggering drone footage of huge north Norfolk cliff slide

Anyone with information should contact Sgt Daniel Edwards on 101, quoting crime number 36/85543/21 in relation to the suspected theft offences or 36/91354/21 for the suspected drugs offences. 

Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111. 

Join our Norfolk Crime Watch Facebook group for all the latest crime news in the county. 

West Norfolk News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Front of 1930s home in a former pub off Carlton Road, Lowestoft, which is for sale

Pub transformed into 'breathtaking' family home for sale for almost £1m

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
The A47 at Terrington St John. 

Delays expected with A47 to close in both directions for 15 miles

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
Prime Minister Boris Johnson (C), Chief Medical Officer for England Chris Whitty (L) and Chief Scien

Coronavirus

Work from home, masks and NHS passes: New Covid rules explained

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Police are looking for 42 year old Jaime Larter who was last seen in Beccles, East Suffolk, this morning

Suffolk Live News

Family 'increasingly concerned' about missing Beccles woman

Timothy Bradford

person