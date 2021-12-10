Dogs believed to be stolen found during police raid at cannabis farm
Fourteen dogs, believed to have been stolen, were found after police raided a cannabis farm in West Norfolk.
More than 400 cannabis plants with a street value of £450,000 were discovered during the operation in Marshland St James.
Two men were arrested on Wednesday December 8 after enquiries led officers from the Moonshot and Local Policing Teams to a location off Smeeth Road.
Police found the cannabis plants and recovered a mini digger, a caravan and a trailer that had previously been reported stolen.
Officers also found 14 dogs – which are believed to have been stolen – at the same location and enquiries are underway to locate potential owners.
A man aged in his 50s and another in his 60s were arrested in connection with the discovery and taken to King’s Lynn Police Investigation Centre for questioning.
They have subsequently been released under investigation while enquiries continue.
Anyone with information should contact Sgt Daniel Edwards on 101, quoting crime number 36/85543/21 in relation to the suspected theft offences or 36/91354/21 for the suspected drugs offences.
Alternatively, they can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.
