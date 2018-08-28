Two men arrested in connection with robbery after police raids in Great Yarmouth area
PUBLISHED: 13:08 01 February 2019
Archant
Police have arrested two men in connection with a robbery after a series of raids across the Great Yarmouth area.
Stepshort, in Belton, where police have carried out a raid.
The men, both in their 20s and from the Great Yarmouth area, were arrested after raids in Townshend Close, Great Yarmouth, Stepshort, Belton, and in Magdalen Way, Gorleston on Friday (February 1).
According to Norfolk police, the robbery took place in Sackville Close, Great Yarmouth, at around 3.30am on January 19.
The men were taken to Great Yarmouth Police Station for questioning later today.
Witnesses reported seeing several police cars and the police drone in operation in each of the incidents.
The police drone being used as police execute a warrant in Magdalen Way, Gorleston.
Police carry out a warrant at Magdalen Way in Gorleston.
