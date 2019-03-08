Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Moped rider jumps light to evade police during A146 chase

PUBLISHED: 17:32 12 June 2019 | UPDATED: 17:32 12 June 2019

Police gave chase along the A146 but were forced to abort the pursuit due to safety reasons. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police gave chase along the A146 but were forced to abort the pursuit due to safety reasons. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A moped rider jumped a red light to evade police during a chase on the A146, near Norwich.

Police attempted to stop the rider on the Norwich-bound carriageway of the A146, between Bungay Road and Martineau Lane, at about 3.15pm on Sunday, June 9.

The rider, who was wearing a black tracksuit and on a black moped, did not stop.

You may also want to watch:

Police gave chase along the A146 but were forced to abort the pursuit due to safety reasons.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said the rider is believed to have jumped the red traffic lights on the slip road of the A146/A47 before heading in the direction of the city.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the pursuit and has information or dash camera footage.

-Anyone with information should contact PC Ben Pitman at Norfolk Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Police investigate after man sexually assaults dog walker in quiet Norfolk village

A man sexually assaulted a dog walker on Sandy Lane in Great Ellingham around 8.30pm on Tuesday, June 11. Photo: Google

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Plain clothed police officers to be deployed following drug concerns

Sergeant Mark Shepherd said he had listened to the concerns of residents in Dolphin Grove and would be deploying officers to the area. Photo: Police

Driver thought ‘car could go anywhere’ after family get stuck on Norfolk beach

A car on North Denes beach after ignoring the 'No unauthorised vehicles allowed on beach' sign. Picture: HM Coastguard Gorleston

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

Norwich businessman to face trial on fraud charges

Patrick Fisher, Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Norwich set to get new Iceland and Home Bargains stores

The Homebase store at Hall Road, which is set to get smaller, with Iceland and Home Bargains sharing the building. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norfolk sees wettest day in two years – with more rain on the way

Earlham Road in Norwich was partially flooded by heavy rains on Tuesday. A Met Office yellow weather warning for rain is in place. Picture: Adam Drury

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘I can’t survive selling a dozen pairs a week’ – shoe shop shuts amid high street pressures

Lizzie Stimson opened Lizzie 2 Shoes in Diss two years ago but is to close after struggling to make it pay. Picture: Simon Parkin

Investigation continues into death of 17-year-old girl found unconscious at market town

Norwich Road in Wymondham, where Stephanie Payne's body was found. Picture Peter Walsh.

‘Brainless morons and idiots’ - Police slam drive-by vandals after 47 cars hit by stones and bricks

Det Insp Chris Hinitt says the public can play a key role in helping police catch those responsible for damaging vehicles in Norfolk and Suffolk. Picture: Suffolk Constabulary

‘We’re living on £10 a day’: What deprivation means to Norwich families

Brian Green, branch secretary of the Unite Community branch in Norfolk. Photo: Lauren Cope

Junior school unveils £4m transformation plan

Hethersett Junior School. A £4m expansion is planned to turn the school outside Norwich into an all-through primary. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists