Moped rider jumps light to evade police during A146 chase

Police gave chase along the A146 but were forced to abort the pursuit due to safety reasons.

A moped rider jumped a red light to evade police during a chase on the A146, near Norwich.

Police attempted to stop the rider on the Norwich-bound carriageway of the A146, between Bungay Road and Martineau Lane, at about 3.15pm on Sunday, June 9.

The rider, who was wearing a black tracksuit and on a black moped, did not stop.

A Norfolk police spokesperson said the rider is believed to have jumped the red traffic lights on the slip road of the A146/A47 before heading in the direction of the city.

Officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the pursuit and has information or dash camera footage.

-Anyone with information should contact PC Ben Pitman at Norfolk Police on 101. Alternatively, they can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.