Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Alleged drink driver arrested after police chase

PUBLISHED: 14:33 01 February 2019 | UPDATED: 14:33 01 February 2019

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. Photo: Nick Butcher

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. Photo: Nick Butcher

Archant

A man has been charged with numerous driving offences following a police chase.

The driver of a Vauxhall van was spotted by officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team making “several mistakes which could have easily been fatal,” in Lowestoft on Thursday evening (January 31).

The team Tweeted that the vehicle failed to stop and after subsequent attempts to “out drive” the officers failed as well, the motorist then tried to outrun police.

The attempts failed as the van driver was arrested after a chase.

A police spokesman said: “Police had reason to ask to stop a Vauxhall van overnight due to a light defect.

“When the vehicle failed to stop police followed the vehicle and the male driver decamped in the Harbour Road area of Oulton Broad before being arrested.

“He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.”

The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and charged with drink driving, driving with no insurance, driving with no MOT and failing to stop.

The police spokesman added: “Ben Eldon, 41, of Lawn Grove in Lowestoft, will appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates court on February 20.”

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Warning to dog walkers after animal leg found in park

The leg found on the field behind Broom Close in Taverham. Photo: Sophie Gazzard

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

Conviction of rogue Norfolk builder prompts warning that others will not get away with it

John Miller leaving Norwich Crown Court. John Miller is charged with fraudulent trading and money laundering which he denies, and Catherine Miller is charged with money laundering.

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man’s ‘drunken rant’ at police for buying fast food ends in arrest

The incident took place at McDonalds at the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate. Photo: James Bass

Most Read

Man in his 20s dies in crash

Docking Road, at Fring, where the fatal crash happened on Friday Picture: Chris Bishop

Norwich supermarket giving away stock ahead of permanent closure in 24 hours

#includeImage($article, 225)

Pub closes less than a year after opening

#includeImage($article, 225)

SEE INSIDE: Mansion bought by mystery former Norwich City player who is ‘coming home’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Fresh snow and ice weather warning for Norfolk and Suffolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Leeds United v Norwich City - Press Conference RECAP

Alex Tettey was scheduled to return to training this week after a groin problem Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

UEA graduate turned drug dealer arrested in London after two months on the run

Angela Davey on her graduation day in 2003. Picture: Courtesy of family archive

Man’s ‘drunken rant’ at police for buying fast food ends in arrest

The incident took place at McDonalds at the Gapton Hall Industrial Estate. Photo: James Bass

Parents sent letter after child at academy diagnosed with TB

Parents at Cliff Park Ormiston Academy in Gorleston have been sent a letter informing them a child at the school has been diagnosed with tuberculosis (TB). Picture: Google Maps

Two drivers treated for burns and one arrested after head-on crash sees cars go up in flames

Two people have received serious injuries after a collision on the outskirts of March today on the A141, At 05:57 hours this morning all three emergency services were called to the A141 March bypass after a 2 vehicle head on collision. Picture: FENLAND POLICE
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists