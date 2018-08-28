Alleged drink driver arrested after police chase

Great Yarmouth Magistrates' Court. Photo: Nick Butcher Archant

A man has been charged with numerous driving offences following a police chase.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The driver of a Vauxhall van was spotted by officers from the Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team making “several mistakes which could have easily been fatal,” in Lowestoft on Thursday evening (January 31).

The team Tweeted that the vehicle failed to stop and after subsequent attempts to “out drive” the officers failed as well, the motorist then tried to outrun police.

The attempts failed as the van driver was arrested after a chase.

A police spokesman said: “Police had reason to ask to stop a Vauxhall van overnight due to a light defect.

“When the vehicle failed to stop police followed the vehicle and the male driver decamped in the Harbour Road area of Oulton Broad before being arrested.

“He was arrested on suspicion of drink driving.”

The man was taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre and charged with drink driving, driving with no insurance, driving with no MOT and failing to stop.

The police spokesman added: “Ben Eldon, 41, of Lawn Grove in Lowestoft, will appear at Great Yarmouth Magistrates court on February 20.”