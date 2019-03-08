Driver charged after police pursuit

A police pursuit in Norwich has led to a driver being charged with failing to stop for officers and for having no insurance.

A person was charged on Saturday (November 9) in connection with the incident in the city on Friday night.

Sgt Chris Harris, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said a vehicle had made off from his officers, which led to a pursuit. He said the vehicle then turned into a dead end, before two people were arrested.

Police have not said where or when the pursuit happened.