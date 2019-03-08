Search

Driver charged after police pursuit

PUBLISHED: 07:15 10 November 2019 | UPDATED: 07:15 10 November 2019

A driver was arrested after a police pursuit in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

A driver was arrested after a police pursuit in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A police pursuit in Norwich has led to a driver being charged with failing to stop for officers and for having no insurance.

A person was charged on Saturday (November 9) in connection with the incident in the city on Friday night.

Sgt Chris Harris, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team, said a vehicle had made off from his officers, which led to a pursuit. He said the vehicle then turned into a dead end, before two people were arrested.

Police have not said where or when the pursuit happened.

