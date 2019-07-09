Tractor driver pulled over for texting behind the wheel
09 July, 2019 - 09:30
The driver of a tractor pulling a trailer was pulled over by police after being seen using a mobile phone behind the wheel.
Officers stopped the farm vehicle on the A1122 between Swaffham and Downham Market.
Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team said on Twitter: "#PC880 & #PC1607 stopped this tractor on the A1122 at Swaffham after the driver was witnessed texting whilst he was driving."
The police went onto issue a warning about the dangers of picking up the phone while driving.
They said: "If he was involved in a collision due to being distracted it's more than likely there would be serious injuries involved. #Fatal4 #EyesOnTheRoad."
The incident happened on July 6.
