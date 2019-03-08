Search

Police probe ongoing almost five months after Norwich knife attack

PUBLISHED: 21:21 21 July 2019

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Mile Cross Road, Norwich. PIC: Peter Walsh

Archant

Police are continuing to investigate a terrifying knife attack in Norwich almost five months after it occurred.

A 17-year-old City College Norwich student, who does not want to be named, had been cycling with her 20-year-old boyfriend on Mile Cross Road, Norwich, when they were subjected to a torrent of verbal abuse from a group of young people.

The victim said they had called her fat before one of the group started attacking her boyfriend.

The teen said her boyfriend was cut in the arm after he pulled the attacker off her.

The offender slashed the female victim's bike tyres before running off down Hansard Close where he was challenged by members of the public but managed to get away.

A police spokesman said inquiries are still ongoing into the incident which happened at about 4.50pm on February 28 this year.

Anyone with information about the attack should call police on 101.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

