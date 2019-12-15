Police probe spate of attacks on cars

Police have launched an investigation into a spate of damage to cars in Diss and Harleston.

A car window smashed at Fair Green, one of a number of similar incidents reported in Diss and Harleston. Picture: Submitted A car window smashed at Fair Green, one of a number of similar incidents reported in Diss and Harleston. Picture: Submitted

Motorists have seen their vehicles targeted by seemingly random acts of vandalism sometime during Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday.

One car owner, who preferred not to be named, said her car window had been smashed while it was parked close to the Angel Cafe and Cock pub at Fair Green in Diss. She issued an appeal on social media for CCTV or dashcam footage.

She said: "My car window was smashed in, nothing stolen, just a pointless act of vandalism. It seems that I'm not the only one.

"There are lots of car windows that were smashed last night, the police are aware. I am happy to pay for any evidence which leads to the arrest of the little low life."

In a tweet South Norfolk Police said: "We are aware of vehicles being damaged overnight in the Diss, Harleston and over the border into Suffolk. If you are a victim of this or have any information relating to this please call 101."