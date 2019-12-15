Search

Advanced search

Police probe spate of attacks on cars

PUBLISHED: 15:41 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 16:24 15 December 2019

A car window smashed at Fair Green, one of a number of similar incidents reported in Diss and Harleston. Picture: Submitted

A car window smashed at Fair Green, one of a number of similar incidents reported in Diss and Harleston. Picture: Submitted

Archant

Police have launched an investigation into a spate of damage to cars in Diss and Harleston.

A car window smashed at Fair Green, one of a number of similar incidents reported in Diss and Harleston. Picture: SubmittedA car window smashed at Fair Green, one of a number of similar incidents reported in Diss and Harleston. Picture: Submitted

Motorists have seen their vehicles targeted by seemingly random acts of vandalism sometime during Saturday night or the early hours of Sunday.

You may also want to watch:

One car owner, who preferred not to be named, said her car window had been smashed while it was parked close to the Angel Cafe and Cock pub at Fair Green in Diss. She issued an appeal on social media for CCTV or dashcam footage.

She said: "My car window was smashed in, nothing stolen, just a pointless act of vandalism. It seems that I'm not the only one.

"There are lots of car windows that were smashed last night, the police are aware. I am happy to pay for any evidence which leads to the arrest of the little low life."

In a tweet South Norfolk Police said: "We are aware of vehicles being damaged overnight in the Diss, Harleston and over the border into Suffolk. If you are a victim of this or have any information relating to this please call 101."

Most Read

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Home with graveyard is Norfolk’s most viewed

This chapel conversion at North Lopham is the most viewed in Norfolk in 2019 on Rightmove Photo: www.bedfords.co.uk

‘One girl scrubbed the loos’: Regulars muck in to reopen pub

Staff and volunteers are helping to refurbish The Norkie in Bowthorpe ahead of its reopening. Picture: Lauren De Boise.

‘He’s a gentleman’: How Maddison hosted Norwich family after big match

James Maddison with Zach and his new shirt with both Maddison's and Sophie's names on the back. Picture: Courtesy of Alex Taylor.

Watch: Driver shares shocking crash dashcam as warning to others

Shocking moment car overturn near Brandon captured on dashcam. Picture: Stephen Gregory

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: Sneak preview of Norwich’s new Primark store

Philippa Nibbs in the new Norwich Primark store. Pic: Ella Wilkinson

New holiday flights from Norwich Airport for 2020

TUI has launched new Tenerife flights from Norwich Airport. Pic: submitted

General Election 2019: All the results in Norfolk and Waveney

Ballot papers arrive at the counting tables at the Norwich South election count at St Andrew's Hall in Norwich. Picture: Kate Wolstenholme

‘The buzz is back’: town sees empty shops drop from 14 to three

An aerial picture of Holt, Norfolk. Picture: Chris Taylor/ Love Holt

See inside this bungalow with an avocado bathroom for sale for £200,000

The property coming up for sale at auction in February. Pic: Auction House

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Driver arrested after crash leaves homes without power

The car crashed near Mildenhall Academy in the early hours of Sunday morning. Photo: Google

Police probe spate of attacks on cars

A car window smashed at Fair Green, one of a number of similar incidents reported in Diss and Harleston. Picture: Submitted

Fury over ‘horrific’ scenes of dead and malnourished sheep

A dead sheep on land at Hapton where welfare concerns were raised by local residents and farmers. Picture: Carrie Burridge

‘We were on our knees at times’ - Culverhouse on King’s Lynn heroics

King's Lynn Town celebrate with their fans on the way to the FA Trophy success over Dover Athletic Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘We know we need to improve’ – Aarons assures fans that City are working hard to end aerial woes

Max Aarons challenges for the ball against Leicester duo Harvey Barnes and Jamie Vardy. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists