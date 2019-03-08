Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Police probe continues after bus driver was assaulted in Norwich

PUBLISHED: 17:36 05 July 2019 | UPDATED: 17:36 05 July 2019

A Sanders bus on Edward Street. Picture: Archant

A Sanders bus on Edward Street. Picture: Archant

Archant

Investigations are continuing following an assault on a bus driver in Norwich.

On Monday, April 1 the driver of a Sanders coach, a man aged in his 50s, was driving the 44A bus from Anglia Square to Edward Street when two men stepped in front of the vehicle.

The bus driver swerved to avoid hitting them, before getting off the vehicle to talk to them.

He was then approached by another man, police said, who punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

You may also want to watch:

The incident happened at about 4.40pm, and saw the driver rushed to hospital with a head injury.

A man, aged in his 30s and from the Norwich area, was arrested on Thursday, April 4 in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said an investigation into the incident was "ongoing".

Anyone with information should call police on 101.

Most Read

Norwich City should hang their heads in shame over shirt sponsorship

Emi Buendia Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The best pubs in Norfolk - according to the AA Pub Guide 2020

Has your favourite inn made it into the AA Pub Guide's Pick of the Pubs 2020? Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Drink driver charged after offering police officer money for sex

Police charged a man with drink driving after he attempted to solicit an undercover officer. Photo: Police

Norwich firm ‘gatecrashes’ Love Island at heart-breaking moment

The showdown between Amy and Curtis sparked a major drama on last night's show Love Island. Pic: ITV2

First look inside MasterChef finalist’s new Norwich restaurant

Oliver Boon is opening a brand new Italian restaurant called Benoli, on Orford Street in Norwich. Picture: Jamie Honeywood

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

WATCH: The moment hundreds of cyclists take wrong turn in Norfolk race

Hundreds of cyclists took a wrong turn at Hoveton during the National Road Championships. Picture: Phil Rees

One of Norfolk’s oldest shops shuts its doors for final time after nearly 200 years in business

Burnham Market Pharmacy has closed its doors for the final time. Pictured is Sam Gibbs, one the children of owners Brian and Sue Symonds (fourth from the left) with family and colleagues. Picture: DONNA-LOUISE BISHOP

Cars collide at roundabout following ‘road rage’ incident

Two cars collided at the roundabout adjoining the A146 with George Westwood Way in Beccles. Picture: Google

Two Norfolk schools set to merge

Jonathan Rice, headteacher at Caister Junior School. The school is federating with Caister Infant and Nursery School from September and Mr Rice will take up the post of executive headteacher. Picture: Archant

Three injured after car mounts pavement and crashes into bench

Three people were injured after a crash on Station Square in Lowestoft. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Former Norwich City boss lands new role

Steve Stone, Norwich City's former managing director, has a new job at Anglian Home Improvements. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

‘Ralf is totally the right choice’ – Farke explains City’s loan move for Fahrmann

Norwich City loan signing Ralph Fahrmann Picture: Norwich City/Jasonpix

Canaries confirm third summer signing as Schalke keeper completes loan switch

Schalke keeper Ralf Fahrmann has joined Norwich City on a season-long loan Picture: Scott Heavey/PA

Vulnerable people found living in ‘dangerous’ industrial units

Boasts Industrial Park in Ellough. Picture: Archant Library

Scottish winger Fitzpatrick finally joins Norwich City as U23 squad overhaul continues

Partick Thistle winger Aidan Fitzpatrick has joined Norwich City Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists