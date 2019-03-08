Police probe continues after bus driver was assaulted in Norwich

Investigations are continuing following an assault on a bus driver in Norwich.

On Monday, April 1 the driver of a Sanders coach, a man aged in his 50s, was driving the 44A bus from Anglia Square to Edward Street when two men stepped in front of the vehicle.

The bus driver swerved to avoid hitting them, before getting off the vehicle to talk to them.

He was then approached by another man, police said, who punched him in the face, knocking him unconscious.

The incident happened at about 4.40pm, and saw the driver rushed to hospital with a head injury.

A man, aged in his 30s and from the Norwich area, was arrested on Thursday, April 4 in connection with the incident.

A police spokesman said an investigation into the incident was "ongoing".

Anyone with information should call police on 101.