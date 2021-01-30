News Norwich City F.C. Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Proposed 6pc Norfolk Police council tax rise on agenda

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 1:48 PM January 30, 2021   
PCC Lorne Green on an operation with inspector for roads policing Jonathan Chapman.Picture: ANTONY K

Norfolk's police and crime commissioner Lorne Green (left) - Credit: Archant

Norfolk's crime commissioner will present his case for a rise in the portion of tax paid towards policing at a virtual meeting next week.

Lorne Green has held a public consultation on the proposed budget for policing in the coming year over recent weeks and will take his proposals for the 2020/21 budget to the county's police and crime panel on Tuesday (February 2).

Mr Green has sought the community’s understanding for a policing precept rise of almost 6pc (5.68pc) as allowed by the chancellor in his spending review statement to parliament.

This represents the equivalent of 29p a week for a Band D property or 22p a week for a Band B property.

Speaking ahead of the virtual public meeting, he said: "I want to be able to reassure every man, woman and child in Norfolk that whatever my decision, they will continue to receive an excellent police service."


 

