Norwich shoppers praised after helping restrain violent man who attacked police officer

Shoppers in Norwich city centre went to the aid of a police officer who was hurt while arresting an violent man - and helped restrain his attacker.

Norfolk police have praised the members of the public who rushed to help PC Dan Chilvers as he was assaulted during the arrest in The Haymarket.

Police said PC Chilvers had been on foot patrol in the city centre at about 12.15pm on Saturday (September 28) when he was alerted to a an incident of anti-social behaviour.

He identified the person responsible and detained him in the Haymarket. But the man became aggressive and assaulted the police officer.

Members of the public helped the injured PC Chilvers to restrain the suspect.

Inspector John Colbert, from Norfolk Constabulary, said: "My thanks, on behalf of Norfolk Constabulary, goes to the members of the public who assisted PC Chilvers in Norwich city centre today during the arrest of a violent suspect."

Police also issued a Tweet in which they said: " A big thank you to the members of the public that assisted the single crewed officer involved."

PC Chilvers suffered minor injuries.

A man in his 30s has been arrested on suspicion of a public order offence and for assaulting the police officer.

Police are continuing to investigate.