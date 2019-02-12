Search

Youngsters praised for reporting ‘hidden’ knives find to police

PUBLISHED: 21:12 19 February 2019

Knives found by youngsters. PIC: Norfolk Police Twitter.

Knives found by youngsters. PIC: Norfolk Police Twitter.

Archant

Youngsters have been praised by police after they contacted them after finding three knives.

The three young people found the knives “partially hidden outside a housing area” in the city.

They did not touch the weapons and contacted police who have since recovered and destroyed the weapons.

Norwich Police praised the youngsters on social media this evening (Tuesday, Febriary 19).

They tweeted: “Well done to three local youngsters, they spotted these knives partially hidden outside a housing area. Without touching them, they contacted Police, enabling us to quickly retrieve and destroy them. #keepknivesoffourstreets #goodyoungpeople @word4weapons @OCowardsC #NNSNT #PC629.”

Recent figures show that while knife crime has risen by 47pc in Norfolk since 2010, the past year has seen a drop of around a third from 335 offences in the year ending June 2017 to 230 a year later.

