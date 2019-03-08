Search

Advanced search

Local Recal archived papers backed by Google

Town praised by police for 'friendly' behaviour at festival

PUBLISHED: 12:56 26 June 2019 | UPDATED: 12:56 26 June 2019

The First Light Festival in Lowestoft as captured at night. Picture: Mick Howes

The First Light Festival in Lowestoft as captured at night. Picture: Mick Howes

Archant

Festival-goers have been praised for their "friendly and good-spirited" behaviour at the First Light Festival.

Inspector Claire Simons, from Lowestoft police said: "It was great to see such a brilliant turnout at the First Light Festival - it was a fantastic community event that celebrates so much that is positive about Lowestoft and to see the first staging of it go so well bodes very well for the future.

You may also want to watch:

"We had few reports of misbehaviour and the atmosphere overall was friendly and good-spirited.

"There were relatively few arrests associated with alcohol but compared to the attendance, the unexpected but welcome good weather and the open nature of the event it would not be considered excessive at all."

In a post to Facebook, Lowestoft Town Pastors said: "It was certainly a busy time at the First Light Festival but highlighted the value of having Town Pastors present. A number of incidents dealt with, aggressive situations calmed down and medical concerns supported. Well done teams!!"

Most Read

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Headline act cancels Latitude performance

Music fans enjoying Latitude 2018. Picture: Nick Butcher

Norfolk restaurant launches Slimming World-friendly takeaway service

Jules and daughter Chelsea Crook with Slimming World-friendly pulled beef. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Dozens of Norfolk roads set to close as major cycling event arrives

The Great British Cycling Festival includes plenty of events for all to join Photo submitted

Schoolgirl who was abducted while on holiday at Center Parcs was sexually assaulted by man, 25

Grant McShane who has been jailed for six years after abducting a schoolgirl at the gates of Center Parcs

Car crashes into bungalow

Police were called to a crash in Pilgrims Way in Bungay. Pic: Suffolk Constabulary.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

‘Remorseful’ puppy farmer makes boastful Facebook post hours after being spared jail

Zoe Rushmer posted this selfie to Facebook hours after avoiding jail for her role in the puppy farm in Thurlton, south Norfolk. Photo: Zoe Rushmer/Facebook/RSPCA

Construction firm collapses leaving 48 jobless and Norfolk suppliers unpaid

Gill Building had nearly 50 staff. Picture: Gill Building

Road closed after crash between motorcycle and van

Emergency services were called to a crash at Felthorpe, at the Reepham Road/Fir Covert Road junction. Pic: Google Street View.

Council could force church to tear down new £920,000 hall funded by congregation

Pastor Edmond Tsui outside the Bowthorpe Road Methodist Church. Photo: Luke Powell

Full line-up revealed for Norwich Pride Month this July

Organisers Stevie and Shell with drag queen and host of the Chapelfield Gardens Pride Party main stage Titania Trust Credit: Supplied by Norwich Pride
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists