Town praised by police for 'friendly' behaviour at festival

The First Light Festival in Lowestoft as captured at night. Picture: Mick Howes Archant

Festival-goers have been praised for their "friendly and good-spirited" behaviour at the First Light Festival.

Inspector Claire Simons, from Lowestoft police said: "It was great to see such a brilliant turnout at the First Light Festival - it was a fantastic community event that celebrates so much that is positive about Lowestoft and to see the first staging of it go so well bodes very well for the future.

"We had few reports of misbehaviour and the atmosphere overall was friendly and good-spirited.

"There were relatively few arrests associated with alcohol but compared to the attendance, the unexpected but welcome good weather and the open nature of the event it would not be considered excessive at all."

In a post to Facebook, Lowestoft Town Pastors said: "It was certainly a busy time at the First Light Festival but highlighted the value of having Town Pastors present. A number of incidents dealt with, aggressive situations calmed down and medical concerns supported. Well done teams!!"