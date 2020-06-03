Search

Vigilance plea following spate of van break-ins

PUBLISHED: 16:04 03 June 2020 | UPDATED: 16:23 03 June 2020

Attempts were made to break into five vans parked on Whapload Road in Lowestoft on Wednesday, May 27, but nothing was stolen. Police have issued a plea for people to remain vigilant and to report suspicious behaviour following recent thefts. Picture: Google Images

Archant

Motorists are being urged to keep their vehicles secure and to remove valuable items following a spate of van break-ins.

The warning comes after thieves targeted vans across Lowestoft and Beccles with tools stolen in a series of thefts last month.

Police inquiries are continuing into 16 incidents with officers encouraging locals to remain vigilant and to report suspicious behaviour following the thefts from motor vehicles.

Among the incidents being investigated are three vans being broken into on Wilde Street in Lowestoft on Friday, May 29, with no items stolen, as well as a van parked on Church Road, Lowestoft that was broken into on May 29 with nothing stolen.

Attempts were made to break into five vans parked on Whapload Road in Lowestoft on Wednesday, May 27, but nothing was stolen.

Tools were stolen from a van parked on Newcombe Road, Lowestoft on Tuesday, May 26.

A van parked on Europa Road, Lowestoft was broken into on Friday, May 22 but nothing was stolen, while tools were stolen following a van break-in on Rotterdam Road, Lowestoft on May 22.

On Tuesday, May 19, between 8.30pm and 10.30pm, two drills were stolen from an insecure van parked on Market Street in Beccles.

A van parked on Leas Drift, Lowestoft was broken into overnight from Saturday, May 16 to Sunday, May 17 with tools stolen.

An attempt to break into a van parked on Adrian Court, Lowestoft was made on Friday, May 15 at 10.50pm, while a van window was smashed and a power tool stolen from a vehicle parked on Southwell Road, Kirkley between Thursday, May 14 at 7pm and Friday, May 15 at 8.15am.

Insp Claire Simons, of Lowestoft police, said: “Reporting suspicious activity and crimes in progress to police is vital to gathering evidence to prevent further offending taking place.

“The effects of these crimes are significant and have huge impacts on victims, businesses and their families.

“We would like to encourage people to report suspicious activity, remain vigilant and revisit the security in place around their vans and tools.

“If possible, work equipment, expensive tools and any other valuables should be removed and left in a secure location elsewhere.

“Deter thieves by backing your van close to a wall when parking and ensure it is alarmed and parked either in a garage or a well-lit, public area.”

If you are offered tools in suspicious circumstances, do not buy them and let police know immediately via 101.

Report suspicious behaviour via www.suffolk.police.uk/sites/suffolk/files/reporting_suspicious_behaviour.pdf

Topic Tags:

