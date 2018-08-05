Police pick up dog on highway in South Norfolk

Published: 10:39 PM August 5, 2018 Updated: 9:11 PM October 9, 2020

Milo the dog after having been picked up by police officers in Bressingham. PIC: Jason Selvarajah Twitter. - Credit: Archant

Police on patrol in South Norfolk picked up a dog which had been found on the road in Bressingham.

Jason Selvarajah, policing inspector for South Norfolk, tweeted that two officers crewing the carriageway clearance vehicle were called to deal with a 'different' kind of highway obstruction in Bressingham.

He said the officers found Milo, a dog, and have safely reunited him with his owner after giving him a ride home.