Police increase patrols at school targeted by vandals
PUBLISHED: 12:48 26 October 2019 | UPDATED: 12:48 26 October 2019
Archant
Police have increased patrols around a Norfolk school after thieves broke in, threw paint at windows and let off a fire extinguisher.
It comes following an appeal for information after Neatherd High School, in Dereham, was targeted, broken into and vandalised.
Breckland police took to Twitter to advise the public it was carrying out "reassurance patrols".
The tweet, posted on the afternoon of Saturday October 26, read: "Our @NorfolkSpecials colleagues SC 7062 & PC 192 are carrying out reassurance patrols around local schools in Dereham after recent break-in & vandalism."
Four people are now being looked for by officers, following the damage.
Norfolk police said that a mobile building on the grounds of Neatherd High was broken into between 2.15am and 2.25am on Friday October 25.
Thieves forced the door before stealing a fire extinguisher, hammer and two tins of paint.
The stolen items were then used to damage the main school building, with paint being thrown at the windows. Some were smashed with a hammer and the fire extinguisher was let off.
Two CCTV cameras were also damaged.
Police said that four people were believed to be involved and officers are keen to hear from anyone who may have information about the incident.
- Witnesses should call PC Jamie Jarvis at Dereham police station on 101, quoting crime reference 36/74918/19. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 55 111 or visit the website https://crimestoppers-uk.org/.