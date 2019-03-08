Search

Police patrols in Norwich target drugs supply and anti-social behaviour

PUBLISHED: 09:19 27 April 2019 | UPDATED: 09:19 27 April 2019

The alley to Suffolk Square behind the shops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

The alley to Suffolk Square behind the shops. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

Police officers and specials have been carrying out patrols targeting drug supply and anti-social behaviour in parts of the city.

Special constables joined officers from the Norwich West and Norwich South Safer Neighbourhood Teams (SNT) took part in an operation in the city on Friday night (April 26).

Godric Place, Wessex Street and Suffolk Square were among the places visited by police as part of the operation which was looking to tackle problems like drug supply, anti-social behaviour and theft from vehicles.

Norwich Police tweeted: “#NWSNT & #NSSNT along with @NorfolkSpecials are out on an operation tonight targeting drug supply, anti-social behaviour, theft from motor vehicles plus anything else we find! #Keepingyousafe #PC1793 #PC1642”.

Current policing priorities for the Norwich South Safer Neighbourhood Team include anti-social behaviour in the Suffolk Square area.

