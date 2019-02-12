Search

Police step up patrols in town after teen violence

PUBLISHED: 11:15 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 11:24 22 February 2019

Police patrols have been stepped up in Diss following anti-social behaviour including a violent inciddent involving teenagers. Picture: Norfolk Police

Archant

Police have stepped up patrols in a South Norfolk town in response to arrests following a violent confrontation.

Three teenagers aged between 15 and 16 were arrested on Wednesday at Mere Street in Diss on suspicion of affray, assault ABH and possession of an offensive weapon.

An 18-year-old suffered minor injuries to his knee and wrist. Reports suggested there was a knife at the scene however it is not believed to have been used.

A large number of youths remained in the area following the incident which has led to police implementing a Section 34 Order covering the area Mere Park, Victoria Road, Morrisons car park and the town centre from until 6.30pm on Thursday. This gave police officers the power to direct people to leave an area to prevent anti-social behaviour or crime.

Following the violent incident that saw passers-by intervene police have also increased high-visibility patrols, including the town centre, Mere Park and around the Morrisons.

Officers are appealing for those who may have witnessed the incident and in particular anyone who has video or dash cam footage. Contact PC Stephen Donovan at Diss Police Station on 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

