Police patrolling town for wanted man

Police are hunting for a wanted man in North Lynn.

Police have been patrolling in a Norfolk community this morning as they hunt for a wanted man.

#LPT are #outandabout conducting Early morning patrols of the North Lynn area. Searching for a wanted male, and reassuring residents. Be sure to say Hi 137 pic.twitter.com/XIzZIVKidO — King's Lynn Police (@KingsLynnPolice) January 7, 2020

Officers carried out patrols in King's Lynn's North Lynn area looking for the man and providing residents with reassurance.

Norfolk Police refused to comment further.