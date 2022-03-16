Nearly 70 HGV drivers caught for offences on roads in Norfolk

More than 200 people were caught breaking the law on Norfolk's roads during a week-long operation to clamp down on dangerous HGV drivers.

The Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team carried out patrols for a week, from February 28 to March 4.

Operation Tramline took place on some of the counties busiest roads including the A47, A11 and A17.

Officers used an HGV tractor unit to see into the cabs of lorries as well as vans and cars. Supporting officers were on hand to pull over offenders.

A total of 214 vehicles were stopped including 69 HGVs, 80 LGVs and 65 smaller goods vehicles.

263 offences were detected and the drivers issued with Traffic Offence Reports (TORs) and some had committed more than one offence.

These offences include:

6x using a mobile phone

4x not in proper control

92x not wearing a seatbelt

2x speeding

4x no insurance

89x construction and use

10x driving without due care and attention

51x insecure loads

1x drink/drug driving

2x wanted in connection with a crime

2x others

Sergeant Jordan Pokorny, from the Joint Roads and Armed Policing Team, said: “The number of offences detected as part of this operation is really disappointing to see, but also shows how necessary these enforcement weeks are.

“The fact that 38pc of drivers were dealt with for fatal four offences is truly startling considering we spend a large amount of our time educating people on the devastating consequences these can often have.

“We would like to thank National Highways for providing the HGV tractor as the elevated cab meant that we were able to spot these offences a lot easier, whatever vehicle was being driven.

“The laws are there to save lives and we will continue to conduct these operations and crackdown on dangerous drivers who are in control of some of the most dangerous vehicles on our roads.”

Police also issued 215 traffic offence reports (TORs), arrested three people and issued words of advice to 13 drivers.

Three vehicles were seized and eight drivers dealt with rectification notices.

Four drivers were referred to the Traffic Commissioner.

Norfolk Police and crime commissioner Giles Orpen-Smellie added: “The numbers of drivers found to be committing offences during this operation is shocking and disappointing to see.

"It could take a split second for an accident to happen that could have devastating impacts for all of those involved.

"I fully support the work of Norfolk Constabulary in these operations and whilst people continue to commit road offences, the message is that we will continue to take action and prosecute.”