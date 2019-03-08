Arrests made and vehicles seized as police target roads around King's Lynn

Motorcycle officers stopped vehicles they had concerns about and escorted them to a car park for checks Picture: Chris Bishop Archant

Police seized cars, a pick-up full of scrap and made three arrests during a roads policing operation in west Norfolk today.

A VW Sharan pulled over during the operation turned out not to be insured. Officers seized it Picture: Chris Bishop A VW Sharan pulled over during the operation turned out not to be insured. Officers seized it Picture: Chris Bishop

Officers focussed on the A47 and roads around King's Lynn, using ANPR cameras to target suspect vehicles.

After being pulled over by motorcyclists, they were escorted to the Adrian Flux Arena, at Saddlebow, where officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team were waiting to carry out checks.

A sticker on the Sharan, which was soon on its way to the pound Picture: Chris Bishop A sticker on the Sharan, which was soon on its way to the pound Picture: Chris Bishop

It wasn't long before the recovery trucks were in business. A VW Sharran and a battered Mercedes, both Bulgarian-registered, were flagged up by the camera system.

Both turned out to be uninsured and were soon on their way to the pound, sporting 'seized by police' stickers.

Police talk to the driver of a Bulgarian-registered Mercedes pulled over on the outskirts of King's Lynn. The car turned out not to be insured so was seized Picture: Chris Bishop Police talk to the driver of a Bulgarian-registered Mercedes pulled over on the outskirts of King's Lynn. The car turned out not to be insured so was seized Picture: Chris Bishop

Their occupants continued their journey on foot, as the motorcylists kept officers at the arena supplied with a steady stream of almost 40 vehicles ranging from HGVs to scaffolding trucks, from a vintage Volvo to a high-end BMW.

A battered Transit pick-up full of scrap was also on its way to the pound, after officers found its front brake cable was held on with locking pliers and its driver had no insurance.

A sticker on the Mercedes after it was seized Picture: Chris Bishop A sticker on the Mercedes after it was seized Picture: Chris Bishop

Three men were arrested - one for driving whilst disqualified, one for suspected drug driving and one who was wanted in connection with an alleged sex offence.

Insp Jonathan Chapman, from the roads and armed policing unit, said similar operations would be carried out across the county.

“The idea is to hit the area and focus on vehicle movements,” he said. “It's about being visible, being on the roads and pulling over anything we see.

“The truth of the matter is criminals travel. They have to travel or how do they get to places to commit crime. That's obviously great for us.”

Throughout the day, officers checked vehicles were taxed, insured and roadworthy Picture: Chris Bishop Throughout the day, officers checked vehicles were taxed, insured and roadworthy Picture: Chris Bishop

What's not so great for the criminal fraternity is the ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras, which provide live intelligence to officers on patrol.

The camera operation, dubbed Operation Moonshot, began in west Norfolk three years ago. Since then, it has led to 676 arrests in the western side of the county.

Officers compare notes at the checkpoint Picture: Chris Bishop Officers compare notes at the checkpoint Picture: Chris Bishop

In November 2017, it was launched in Norwich, where it has so far led to 304 arrests.

A police motorcyclist escorts a Volvo to the check point at the Adrian Flux Arena, on the outskirts of King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop A police motorcyclist escorts a Volvo to the check point at the Adrian Flux Arena, on the outskirts of King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

A high-end BMW is escorted to the checkpoint by a motorcycle officer Picture: Chris Bishop A high-end BMW is escorted to the checkpoint by a motorcycle officer Picture: Chris Bishop