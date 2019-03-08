Search

Advanced search

Win a share of £10,000 worth of equipment for your school

Arrests made and vehicles seized as police target roads around King's Lynn

PUBLISHED: 14:37 18 April 2019 | UPDATED: 14:50 18 April 2019

Motorcycle officers stopped vehicles they had concerns about and escorted them to a car park for checks Picture: Chris Bishop

Motorcycle officers stopped vehicles they had concerns about and escorted them to a car park for checks Picture: Chris Bishop

Archant

Police seized cars, a pick-up full of scrap and made three arrests during a roads policing operation in west Norfolk today.

A VW Sharan pulled over during the operation turned out not to be insured. Officers seized it Picture: Chris BishopA VW Sharan pulled over during the operation turned out not to be insured. Officers seized it Picture: Chris Bishop

Officers focussed on the A47 and roads around King's Lynn, using ANPR cameras to target suspect vehicles.

After being pulled over by motorcyclists, they were escorted to the Adrian Flux Arena, at Saddlebow, where officers from the Roads and Armed Policing Team were waiting to carry out checks.

A sticker on the Sharan, which was soon on its way to the pound Picture: Chris BishopA sticker on the Sharan, which was soon on its way to the pound Picture: Chris Bishop

It wasn't long before the recovery trucks were in business. A VW Sharran and a battered Mercedes, both Bulgarian-registered, were flagged up by the camera system.

Both turned out to be uninsured and were soon on their way to the pound, sporting 'seized by police' stickers.

Police talk to the driver of a Bulgarian-registered Mercedes pulled over on the outskirts of King's Lynn. The car turned out not to be insured so was seized Picture: Chris BishopPolice talk to the driver of a Bulgarian-registered Mercedes pulled over on the outskirts of King's Lynn. The car turned out not to be insured so was seized Picture: Chris Bishop

Their occupants continued their journey on foot, as the motorcylists kept officers at the arena supplied with a steady stream of almost 40 vehicles ranging from HGVs to scaffolding trucks, from a vintage Volvo to a high-end BMW.

A battered Transit pick-up full of scrap was also on its way to the pound, after officers found its front brake cable was held on with locking pliers and its driver had no insurance.

A sticker on the Mercedes after it was seized Picture: Chris BishopA sticker on the Mercedes after it was seized Picture: Chris Bishop

Three men were arrested - one for driving whilst disqualified, one for suspected drug driving and one who was wanted in connection with an alleged sex offence.

Insp Jonathan Chapman, from the roads and armed policing unit, said similar operations would be carried out across the county.

“The idea is to hit the area and focus on vehicle movements,” he said. “It's about being visible, being on the roads and pulling over anything we see.

“The truth of the matter is criminals travel. They have to travel or how do they get to places to commit crime. That's obviously great for us.”

Throughout the day, officers checked vehicles were taxed, insured and roadworthy Picture: Chris BishopThroughout the day, officers checked vehicles were taxed, insured and roadworthy Picture: Chris Bishop

What's not so great for the criminal fraternity is the ANPR (automatic number plate recognition) cameras, which provide live intelligence to officers on patrol.

The camera operation, dubbed Operation Moonshot, began in west Norfolk three years ago. Since then, it has led to 676 arrests in the western side of the county.

Officers compare notes at the checkpoint Picture: Chris BishopOfficers compare notes at the checkpoint Picture: Chris Bishop

In November 2017, it was launched in Norwich, where it has so far led to 304 arrests.

A police motorcyclist escorts a Volvo to the check point at the Adrian Flux Arena, on the outskirts of King's Lynn Picture: Chris BishopA police motorcyclist escorts a Volvo to the check point at the Adrian Flux Arena, on the outskirts of King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

A high-end BMW is escorted to the checkpoint by a motorcycle officer Picture: Chris BishopA high-end BMW is escorted to the checkpoint by a motorcycle officer Picture: Chris Bishop

Officers from the Roads Armed Policing and Road Casualty reduction teams led the operation Picture: Chris BishopOfficers from the Roads Armed Policing and Road Casualty reduction teams led the operation Picture: Chris Bishop

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Investigation launched into cause of chemical fire at cleaning products factory

Fire crews, police and ambulance attended an incident at Brunel Way in Thetford. Photo: Simon Parkin

Weather warning issued for parts of Norfolk

Walk in the morning before the sun burnt away the fog. Silent except for birds calling and the soft munching of grazing horses. Photo: John Ellerby

Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard

Drivers slam ‘misleading’ signs which saw them handed tickets in permit parking zone

Stanley Avenue in Norwich, where controlled parking has now been introduced. Photo: Lauren Cope

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman hurt in crash with Prince Philip could lose licence

Emma Fairweather interviewed on This Morning about the being a victim in Prince Philip's crash Picture: Archant

Man in his 20s dies in crash

A man has died following a crash on Syleham Hall Lane in Syleham , Suffolk. Picture Google.

Emergency services called to crash at car wash

Emergency services at the car wash in King's Lynn Picture: Chris Bishop

Indian restaurant owner ordered to clear premises within 14 days

Masala Cottage at Brundall closed after a re-possession notice has been put on it. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

City centre pub named the best in Norfolk

The Lamb Inn in Norwich has been named the best pub in Norfolk by the National Pub & Bar Awards. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY.

Latest from the Eastern Daily Press

Why moving to Cromer is a ‘dream come true’ for BBC Look East weather girl

Look East weather presenter Alex Dolan and her dog, Hazel in her new home of Cromer. Pictures: David Bale

Estate agent accused of fraud and theft closes firm

eHomes' director Victoria Steele pictured in 2010. Photo: Archant

TEAM NEWS: Tom Trybull a big injury doubt for Norwich City’s Championship clash against Sheffield Wednesday

Tom Trybull picked up a knee problem ahead of Norwich City's Good Friday Championship game against Sheffield Wednesday Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Man dies in single-vehicle crash on country road

A man died in a fatal collision at Lessingham, near Stalham in north Norfolk. Picture: GOOGLE STREETVIEW

Norwich family stranded in India after airline collapse quoted £16,000 for flights home

Gary Howard, his daughter Naiara (left), partner Freny Fernandes (right) and her daughter Naina. They are stranded in Goa after Jet Airways suspended all flights. PHOTO: Gary Howard
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists