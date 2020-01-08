Police on patrol in Norwich following drug use complaints

Police in Norwich have been out in the city following complaints about drug use and anti-social behaviour.

Officers from the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team (SNT) were out on foot patrol on Wednesday evening (January 8) responding to concerns about drug use and anti-social behaviour in a number of areas including Tombland, Leopard Court, Alderson Place, Mulberry Close and St Michael-at-Plea.

Current neighbourhood policing priorities for the Norwich East Safer Neighbourhood Team include anti-social behaviour around Gentlemans Walk and London Street area.

Meanwhile people living in Spixworth will be able to attend a Safer Neighbourhood Action Panel (SNAP) meeting at Spixworth Village Hall, Crostwick Lane, Spixworth at 7pm on January 15.

The meeting will give people the chance to raise any issues or concerns they may have about where they live.