Public watch as man Tasered by police in city centre

Police attend an incident outside St Andrews Brewhouse in Norwich. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Copyright: Archant 2020

Drama unfolded on a city centre street when a man was Tasered by police officers.

The incident happened on St Andrew’s Street, Norwich, near St Andrews Brew House at around 2.30pm on Saturday, November 7.

An eyewitness said she saw the man being Tasered after he apparently hit out at police, claiming he was defending his friend.

The eyewitness said firefighters, who were not involved in the incident, helped the police officers.

She said firefighters told her the original man, who was being held by officers, was arrested for assaulting a bus driver.

Norfolk Police has been approached for comment.