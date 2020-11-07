Public watch as man Tasered by police in city centre
PUBLISHED: 17:29 07 November 2020 | UPDATED: 17:29 07 November 2020
Copyright: Archant 2020
Drama unfolded on a city centre street when a man was Tasered by police officers.
The incident happened on St Andrew’s Street, Norwich, near St Andrews Brew House at around 2.30pm on Saturday, November 7.
An eyewitness said she saw the man being Tasered after he apparently hit out at police, claiming he was defending his friend.
The eyewitness said firefighters, who were not involved in the incident, helped the police officers.
She said firefighters told her the original man, who was being held by officers, was arrested for assaulting a bus driver.
Norfolk Police has been approached for comment.
If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Eastern Daily Press. Click the link in the orange box above for details.
Comments have been disabled on this article.