Police officers kicked and spat at while arresting man

Thetford town sign. Picture: ANDREW TULLETT Archant

Three police officers were assaulted by one man in Thetford overnight.

One officer was kicked while two were spat on in an incident which has been branded as “absolutely disgusting”.

Sergeant Marcus Wall from Norfolk Constabulary said a man became aggressive after he was arrested for driving offences.

He added: “He then proceeded to spit in the prisoner van too. Absolutely disgusting behaviour, he is now locked up and will be charged with numerous offences I’m sure.”

New laws came into force at the end of last year which means those who assault police, paramedics, nurses and other blue light workers face harsher sentences, doubling the maximum penalty from six to 12 months.

In Norfolk, 390 police officers were assaulted in 2016/17, compared to 515 in 2017/18, a 32pc increase.

Of the 515, 383 left no injury and 132 caused injury.

Previously Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation, said: “I along with officers and their families are simply fed up of their loved ones returning home with injuries having been assaulted at work.

“Sadly, these assaults are becoming more violent with officers sustaining broken bones, knocked unconscious and being spat at.”