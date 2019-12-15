Drivers caught doing more than double speed limit

Drivers were clocked travelling at 67mph and 64mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Archant. Archant

Two drivers were caught by police speeding at more than twice the road limit.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The #eastteam have just carried out a #drinkdrive check site in @GYarmouthPolice area. The positives were no drivers were over the limit. The negatives are several people exceeding the 30mph speed limit including several in the 40&50s as well as a 64 and 67mph. #speedkills #1826 — Norfolk & Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (@NSRAPT) December 15, 2019

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) were checking for drink-drivers in the Great Yarmouth area on Sunday, December 15.

You may also want to watch:

While nobody was found to be over the legal alcohol limit behind the wheel, police caught a number of people exceeding the 30mph speed limit.

Several were doing speeds of more than 40mph, while two were clocked travelling at more than twice the limit at 67mph and 64mph.

NSRAPT said on Twitter: "The #eastteam have just carried out a #drinkdrive check in the Great Yarmouth area. The positives were no drivers were over the limit. The negatives are several people exceeding the 30mph speed limit, including several in the 40s and 50s as well as a 64 and a 67 #speedkills."