Drivers caught doing more than double speed limit

PUBLISHED: 20:59 15 December 2019 | UPDATED: 21:00 15 December 2019

Drivers were clocked travelling at 67mph and 64mph in a 30mph limit. Picture: Archant.

Archant

Two drivers were caught by police speeding at more than twice the road limit.

Officers from the Norfolk and Suffolk Roads and Armed Policing Team (NSRAPT) were checking for drink-drivers in the Great Yarmouth area on Sunday, December 15.

While nobody was found to be over the legal alcohol limit behind the wheel, police caught a number of people exceeding the 30mph speed limit.

Several were doing speeds of more than 40mph, while two were clocked travelling at more than twice the limit at 67mph and 64mph.

NSRAPT said on Twitter: "The #eastteam have just carried out a #drinkdrive check in the Great Yarmouth area. The positives were no drivers were over the limit. The negatives are several people exceeding the 30mph speed limit, including several in the 40s and 50s as well as a 64 and a 67 #speedkills."

