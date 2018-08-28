Search

Advanced search

Police officers sniff out Cannabis plants in Marlpit area of Norwich

PUBLISHED: 23:15 10 December 2018 | UPDATED: 23:49 10 December 2018

The driver of a Subaru who after initially being stopped for driving without insurance was then found to be in possession of an extendable baton, a small quantity of cannabis and arrested after providing a positive drug wipe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

The driver of a Subaru who after initially being stopped for driving without insurance was then found to be in possession of an extendable baton, a small quantity of cannabis and arrested after providing a positive drug wipe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Archant

Police officers in Norwich have used their noses to unearth a hoard of cannabis plants.

Police officers have used their noses to unearth a hoard of cannabis plants in the Marlpit area of Norwich. Picture; Norfolk ConstabularyPolice officers have used their noses to unearth a hoard of cannabis plants in the Marlpit area of Norwich. Picture; Norfolk Constabulary

Officers discovered the collection of five plants and a quantity of Cannabis in the Marlpit area of the city on Monday.

Sharing the news of the find on Twitter, Norwich police tweeted: “Cannabis grow located in the Marlpit area today by the human sniffer dogs.”

The find comes on the same day as officers pulled over the driver of a Subaru in the city, who after initially being stopped for driving without insurance was then found to be in possession of an extendable baton and a small quantity of Cannabis. The driver was subsequently arrested after also providing a positive drug wipe for Cannabis.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Drug driver who killed father of five Michael Howard jailed for more than six years

Neville Smith, 22, tooka Saab 93 from the forecourt in Westwood, Peterborough, at about 1.30pm on 22 August.He later killed a motorcyclist while high on drugs and driving a car he had stolen from a garage forecourt. Picture: CAMBS POLICE

Norfolk braces itself for a cold night as temperatures plummet below freezing

A gritting lorry out on the roads. Picture: Ian Burt

Newsletter Sign Up

Sign up to the following newsletters:

Sign up to receive our regular email newsletter

Our Privacy Policy

Latest from the EDP

Updated Man in his 20s dies after crashing Mercedes into tree

The B1332 Norwich Road at Hedenham, where a man in his 20s died after crashing into a tree.

Video WATCH: The moment a driver hits parked car and drives away

Piotr Brzozowski filmed a hit-and-run of his vehicle outside his home in Norwich. Picture: Piotr Brzozowski

Man jailed for sexually motivated attack on lone female on Norwich path

Attempted kidnapping on Marriott's Way footpath. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Police officers sniff out Cannabis plants in Marlpit area of Norwich

The driver of a Subaru who after initially being stopped for driving without insurance was then found to be in possession of an extendable baton, a small quantity of cannabis and arrested after providing a positive drug wipe. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Video City legend Hoolahan hoping for a ‘great day out’ as celebration game at Carrow Road is revealed

Russell Martin, right, and Wes Hoolahan were back in the home dressing room at Carrow Road as the Canaries announced a charity game to celebrate their Norwich careers PICTURE: Jamie Honeywood
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists
Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 7°C

min temp: 0°C

Five-day forecast

Listen to the latest weather forecast