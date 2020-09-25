‘Big, burly, violent’: Police officers up for national bravery awards after kitchen struggle

PC Katie Swann. PIC: Jason Bye/supplied by Martis Media. Archant

A pair of hero police officers who arrested “big, burly violent” men in a dramatic kitchen struggle are up for national bravery awards.

PC Katie Swann and PC Marley-Jay Symonds were called out to Ormesby, near Great Yarmouth, following reports an armed man was making threats to kill and blackmail people.

The man was gone by the time the officers arrived but they found him and another suspect at the offender’s mother’s address.

After the officers arrived the suspects became very aggressive.

PC Symonds tried to make an arrest but could hear the other suspect was continuing to aggressively struggle with PC Swann so dragged his suspect into the kitchen so he could help his colleague.

But the suspect started to punch PC Symonds and he had to use PAVA spray to get him under control.

PC Swann had managed to get one handcuff on her suspect in the struggle, and despite having partial control of him, he continued to be aggressive even after PC Symonds administered another dose of PAVA spray.

It gave enough time for PC Swann to use her taser on the man, but it needed the help of further colleagues who had now arrived at the scene to get him finally subdued.

Following the incident, on January 15 last year, the officers have been nominated for the National Police Bravery Awards in London which will now take place next summer after the 2020 event was cancelled due to coronavirus.

Sam Hawkins, secretary of the Norfolk Police Federation, said the officers had to demonstrate real teamwork to get the situation under control.

She said: “These men were big burly violent offenders, so PC Swann and Symonds had to think on their feet and help each other out to get the job done.

“The fact that the suspects carried on struggling despite having PAVA and taser deployed on them shows just how severe and violent this incident was.”

John Apter, national chair of the Police Federation of England and Wales, said he was incredibly proud of all the nominees from across England and Wales.

He said: “PC Swann and PC Symonds are fantastic colleagues. Officers never know what they will encounter when the call comes in – they just need to be ready and prepared.”