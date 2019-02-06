Police officers kicked in the legs while arresting drunk woman for alleged GBH

Two police officers were kicked in the legs while arresting drunk woman near Holt.

It happened in Langham on Wednesday night.

Sergeant Andy Mason, based in Fakenham, said a woman in her 40s was being arrested for an alleged grievous bodily harm offence.

He said: “During the arrest the officers were kicked to their legs, and she was intoxicated.”

Sgt Mason said the officers were not seriously hurt, and were receiving support, but he added: “There is the new legislation and this is never acceptable and we will be doing all we can.”

New laws came into force at the end of last year which means those who assault police, paramedics, nurses and other blue light workers face harsher sentences, doubling the maximum penalty from six to 12 months.

In Norfolk, 390 police officers were assaulted in 2016/17, compared to 515 in 2017/18, a 32pc increase.

Of the 515, 383 left no injury and 132 caused injury.

Previously Andy Symonds, chairman of Norfolk Police Federation, said: “I along with officers and their families are simply fed up of their loved ones returning home with injuries having been assaulted at work.

“Sadly, these assaults are becoming more violent with officers sustaining broken bones, knocked unconscious and being spat at.”