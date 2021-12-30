Donna Hudson is to be sentenced after admitting threatening a police officer with a knife on Constitution Hill in Norwich. - Credit: Copyright Archant Norfolk.

A woman is to be sentenced next year after admitting threatening a police officer with a knife in Norwich.

Donna Hudson, 20, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court for a review hearing prior to sentencing, having previously admitted threatening a police officer with a knife in Constitution Hill.

Hudson, of no fixed abode, committed the offence, which happened on November 18 this year.

She has also admitted affray in Sheringham on the following day, November 19, and possession of a bladed article - a steak knife - in the same town on the same day.

Hudson, who is represented by Simon Nicholls, appeared via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Wednesday (December 29).

The case was adjourned for a further hearing on January 12 next year before a sentencing hearing which is due to take place on January 24.



