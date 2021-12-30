Woman threatened police officer with a knife in Norwich
- Credit: Copyright Archant Norfolk.
A woman is to be sentenced next year after admitting threatening a police officer with a knife in Norwich.
Donna Hudson, 20, appeared at Norwich Magistrates Court for a review hearing prior to sentencing, having previously admitted threatening a police officer with a knife in Constitution Hill.
Hudson, of no fixed abode, committed the offence, which happened on November 18 this year.
She has also admitted affray in Sheringham on the following day, November 19, and possession of a bladed article - a steak knife - in the same town on the same day.
Hudson, who is represented by Simon Nicholls, appeared via videolink from HMP Peterborough on Wednesday (December 29).
The case was adjourned for a further hearing on January 12 next year before a sentencing hearing which is due to take place on January 24.
Most Read
- 1 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
- 2 Man cut from flipped car by bystanders after crash
- 3 Man in 30s dies after Bank Holiday crash on Acle Straight
- 4 New Year's Eve party postponed at pub as all staff test positive for Covid
- 5 Busy route to Norwich will see speed limit reduced to 10mph
- 6 8 big name acts and festivals coming to Norfolk in 2022
- 7 Life could be back to normal by Easter, predicts UEA expert
- 8 Bird flu outbreak on Norfolk farm
- 9 Man arrested following incident on A47
- 10 Norwich City transfer rumours: Canaries open to Cantwell sale in January