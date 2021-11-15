A former policeman is to go on trial next year after he denied rape and assault.

Jason Corley was based at Sizewell in Suffolk where he worked with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

The 41-year-old, of Oaklands, Framingham Earl, near Poringland, has been charged with four offences, including rape and two of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

The offences are said to have taken place between August 1, 2020, and February 3, 2021.

Corley appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (November 15 2021) when he denied all charges.

He is due to stand trial on September 19 next year.

Corley was granted conditional bail.