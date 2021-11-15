News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > News > Crime

Police officer to stand trial accused of rape

Author Picture Icon

Peter Walsh

Published: 2:35 PM November 15, 2021
Sizewell nuclear power station Photo: Mike Page

Sizewell Nuclear Power station where Jason Corley was a serving police officer.

A former policeman is to go on trial next year after he denied rape and assault.

Jason Corley was based at Sizewell in Suffolk where he worked with the Civil Nuclear Constabulary.

The 41-year-old, of Oaklands, Framingham Earl, near Poringland, has been charged with four offences, including rape and two of assault causing actual bodily harm (ABH).

The offences are said to have taken place between August 1, 2020, and February 3, 2021.

Corley appeared at Norwich Crown Court on Monday (November 15 2021) when he denied all charges.

He is due to stand trial on September 19 next year.

Corley was granted conditional bail.

Most Read

  1. 1 Bid to turn part of former hotel into apartments
  2. 2 City American diner reopens after £15,000 overhaul
  3. 3 Police concerned for welfare of missing 36-year-old woman
  1. 4 Norfolk police issue e-scooter Christmas present warning
  2. 5 Normal for Norfolk star joins £150,000 bid to save church
  3. 6 Section of beach closed and bomb squad called after object found
  4. 7 Fan group reacts as Dean Smith set to be announced as Norwich boss
  5. 8 Delays on the A47 as shoppers head to Christmas market
  6. 9 Eco lodges plan for Norfolk woodland
  7. 10 Before and after: Aerial photos show Norfolk's changes over 30 years
Norfolk
Suffolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Hugh Bonneville (third from right) who plays Lord Grantham in the hit TV series wined and dined in The Crown Inn

Downton Abbey star Hugh Bonneville spotted in village pub

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Owners of the Brisley Bell, Amelia Nicholson and Marcus Seaman. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

'An incredible shock': Norfolk pub named best in Britain

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
Aerial view of Attleborough. Pictture: Mike Page

Five major housing schemes planned for Norfolk

Lauren Fitchett

Author Picture Icon
The Hardwick Roundabout in King's Lynn at night. Picture: Ian Burt

Bid to make case for revamp of 'inadequate' bypass

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon