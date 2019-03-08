Search

Man arrested for assault on police officer

PUBLISHED: 06:53 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 18 August 2019

Two people were arrested for assaults in Dereham, Picture: Matthew Usher

Two people were arrested for separate assaults in Dereham - one for assaulting a police officer.

Breckland police tweeted that it had been a busy night shift for the Dereham policing team on Saturday night/Sunday morning.

They said one man had been arrested for assaulting an emergency worker, when they spat at a police officer.

Another man was arrested for assault outside a nightclub, while stop and searches were carried out on six people.

And officers also investigated a noise complaint about loud music in Watton.

