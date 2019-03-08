Man arrested for assault on police officer
PUBLISHED: 06:53 18 August 2019 | UPDATED: 06:53 18 August 2019
Archant © 2011; TEL; (01603) 772434
Two people were arrested for separate assaults in Dereham - one for assaulting a police officer.
Breckland police tweeted that it had been a busy night shift for the Dereham policing team on Saturday night/Sunday morning.
You may also want to watch:
They said one man had been arrested for assaulting an emergency worker, when they spat at a police officer.
Another man was arrested for assault outside a nightclub, while stop and searches were carried out on six people.
And officers also investigated a noise complaint about loud music in Watton.
Comments have been disabled on this article.